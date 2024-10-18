Red Sox Not Ruled Out For Yankees' $600 Million Star By Insider
Could the Boston Red Sox snatch a superstar from it's biggest rival?
The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason is in full swing and the New York Yankees have a solid chance of making it to the World Series. New York won just 82 games in 2023 and went out and landed Juan Soto in the offseason and now things have completely turned around.
Soto will be a free agent this winter and Boston should look into following the same blueprint. The Red Sox won 81 games in 2024 and landing Soto clearly would take the club to another level. A move shouldn't be considered likely, but he will be a free agent so they at least could reach out to him.
Speculation has been swirling about how much Soto could get in free agency. He's going to get a historic deal and the New York Post's Jon Heyman even stated that he believes a deal will be at least $600 million. Heyman also didn't rule the Red Sox out for a signing.
"Yankees are number one," Heyman said. "I've got Mets (at No. 2), and then in that big basket there you have to have (the Toronto Blue Jays), (Los Angeles Dodgers), and (San Francisco Giants). Toronto and San Francisco have trouble luring big stars so it might be difficult for them. They certainly are going to make a play. I'm not going to rule out the Red Sox."
A move should be considered unlikely, but it would be fantastic. Boston signing Soto would give the club a young superstar to pair with its already solid core for the foreseeable future. It also would hurt its biggest rival in the division and make things easier competition-wise. Keep an eye on Boston this winter.
