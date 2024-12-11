Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox On List Of 6 Approved Teams For Cardinals' $74 Million Star

Could the Red Sox land the 8-time All-Star in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Will the Boston Red Sox add a big power bat to the infield this offseason?

It certainly seems like the team is trying, but things just haven't gone Boston's way so far this offseason. The Red Sox added a high-leverage arm to the bullpen in Aroldis Chapman, but has struck out on every big-name player since.

Boston has been tied to Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman in free agency, with speculation being that he could play second base. Bregman certainly would provide a much-needed right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup.

If the Red Sox miss out on Bregman, there is another star that could be available for Boston. The Red Sox reportedly are on St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado's six approved trade landing spots, according to MLB.com's John Denton.

"Arenado, who is owed $74 million over the next three seasons, has a full no-trade clause in a contract originally signed with the Rockies and assumed by the Cardinals in 2021," Denton said. "Any trade will have to be approved by the 33-year-old Arenado, who hit 16 home runs and drove in 71 runs in 2024.

"In addition to having the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Diego Padres), and (Los Angeles Angels) on his wish list, Arenado would also be willing to accept a trade to the (Philadelphia Phillies), (New York Mets), or (Boston Red Sox), per a source close to the negotiations."

Arenado is one of the best third basemen in baseball and there also has been chatter that he could move to first base for a team acquiring him. Boston would have to make some tough decisions about either Rafael Devers or Triston Casas if it landed Arenado, but he would be a solid option as well.

Patrick McAvoy
