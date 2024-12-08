Red Sox ‘Open’ To Trading 24-Year-Old In Possible Shocking Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox seem like a team that is completely open to anything.
Boston proved in 2024 that it is trending in the right direction. The Red Sox won 81 games and did so with one of the most interesting young cores in baseball. Boston clearly impressed the front office and every indication has proved that the team is in a different place than the last few years.
The Red Sox are hot in pursuit of Juan Soto and he’s likely going to land a deal around $700 million. The fact that Boston is involved in the sweepstakes just goes to show that the Red Sox are open for business.
It sounds like free agency isn’t the only place where the team is open for business. Boston likely will be active on the trade market and the team reportedly is “open” to a deal involving star first baseman Triston Casas, according to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.
“According to multiple major league sources, the Red Sox have been open to using Casas as a trade chip for pitching help,” Speier said. “An executive for one American League club said the Sox offered Casas as a headliner in talks about one of that team’s arms, withholding Wilyer Abreu and the elite prospect group (Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer) from the proposal.”
A deal involving the 24-year-old would be surprising. He has shown some great promise and has looked like a player that when healthy could approach 40 home runs in a season. Plus, he’s young and cost-controlled.
The Red Sox shouldn’t move him unless they can land a dependable star in the process with a proven track record.
More MLB: Red Sox One of Five Teams In On Projected $180M Star, Per Insider