Red Sox Phenom Could Make Debut Sooner Than Expected
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future.
There should be plenty of disappointment with the 2024 season. The Red Sox didn't add as much as many hoped they would last offseason. Boston entered the season with very low expectations, but the Red Sox surpassed them.
Boston was over 10 games above .500 at one point and seemed like it had an inside track to a playoff spot. The Red Sox gave many fans hope by shining in the first half despite a plethora of injuries that could've ended the season.
The Red Sox struggled in the second half and now are just one game above .500. Boston already has guaranteed it will finish with a better record than each of the last two years, but any season that doesn't end in the playoffs still is disappointing.
Even though this is the case, there is a lot to like about the Red Sox heading into the 2025 season and beyond. Boston has the makings of a very good young core. The Red Sox showed a lot of good things this season and there is even more offensive reinforcements on the way to Boston.
Top prospect Roman Anthony has had a meteoric rise and even has been ranked by some publications as the top prospect in all of baseball. He is just 20 years old and appeared in 35 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and slashed .344/.463/.519 with three home runs, 20 RBIs, and 12 doubles.
He has played well enough that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow didn't rule him out for Opening Day in 2025, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"He neither ruled out nor committed to the possibility of top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell opening next year in the big leagues," Speier said. "'Our goal come Opening Day is to have the best 26 players we can on the roster,' (Breslow) said. Campbell has handled numerous defensive positions (second, short, third, and center), and Breslow said he’ll remain an option at virtually any position."
This doesn't guarantee him a spot on the Opening Day roster, but it certainly is interesting that the top prospect does have a chance.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Likely' To Trade; Could Blockbuster For Pitcher Be Coming?