Red Sox Phenom Earns High Praise; Could He Debut With Team In 2025?
The Boston Red Sox clearly have a bright future.
Boston has plenty of intriguing young talent at the big league level right now with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Triston Casas, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello. Boston has the makings of one of the best young cores in baseball.
The Red Sox have even more talent in the minor leagues right now, knocking on the big league door. One player who has impressed this season and has shot up the prospect rankings certainly is No. 5 prospect Kristian Campbell.
Campbell is just 22 years old and has worked his way up from the High-A Greenville Drive to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He has been one of the most exciting players in the minor leagues this season and has appeared in 115 games overall. Over that stretch, he has slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, 32 doubles, three triples, and 142 total base hits.
He has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for this season and is making a name for himself. He has been so impressive that The Athletic's Keith Law called him the "Prospect of the Year."
"Other than in Triple-A, which has another few days to go, the 2024 minor league regular season is now in the books, so it's time for my annual Prospect of the Year award, given to the prospect who showed the best performance in the minor leagues in 2024," Law said. "The decision to give the award to Campbell wasn't even close for me -- nobody in the minors had a year to touch Campbell's.
"He's finished the season with a .330/.439/.558 line across three levels, starting the year with High-A Greenville and finishing it with Triple-A Worcester. That triple-slash line was good for a 179 wRC+*, which was by far the highest of anyone in the minors with at least 400 PA, well ahead of the No. 2 player at a wRC+ of 160."
Campbell has shot up the Red Sox's prospect rankings and if he can continue to rise at this rate, a big league debut in 2025 certainly could be a possibility.
