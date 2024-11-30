Red Sox, Phillies Make 'Most Sense' In Projected $119M Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox seem like a team that is going to make a big splash this offseason and it is only a matter of time.
There has been so much chatter about the Red Sox this offseason already and most of it has been about the fact that Boston is more willing to spend this offseason. The Red Sox seemingly have done all of the right things this offseason so far.
Now, they need to find a way to turn the speculation and rumors into reality. Boston needs to add at least one starting pitcher, one or two right-handed sluggers, and high-leverage bullpen arms. There are plenty of players available that could help but now Boston needs to get something going.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden said that the Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies "make the most sense" for Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman if he decides to cut ties with Houston.
"I believe Bregman wants to return to the Astros if they’ll step up and match his free-agent market value," Bowden said. "If he were to leave Houston, the two spots that make the most sense to me are Boston and Philadelphia because of the dimensions of their home ballparks. I don’t like Bregman’s fit with the (Detroit Tigers) because of the large confines of Comerica Park, but I’d sure like his fit in their clubhouse because he’s a two-time World Series winner with strong makeup."
This isn't the first time that the Red Sox have been mentioned as a fit for Bregman. A deal with the two-time All-Star would lead to some other changes. Either Rafael Devers would switch positions, or Bregman would. But, it could make sense. He will be expensive with Spotrac projecting him to receive a four-year, $119 million deal but it does make sense. Clearly, there would be competition for him, but the Red Sox should consider a move.
More MLB: Insider 'Won't Be Surprised' If Red Sox Sign Two Of Three Stars