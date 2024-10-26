Red Sox, Pirates Offseason Stunner Would Land Top Prospect In Boston
The Boston Red Sox aren’t far from contention in the American League, and a solid trade could put the club right over the top.
Boston finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record, but there was a time this summer when the Red Sox were over 10 games above .500. It seemed like the Red Sox were going to be a guaranteed playoff team for a while, but things didn’t work out.
The Red Sox struggled in the second half of the season and didn’t end up landing a playoff spot. Things could be much different in 2025. Boston has made it known that it isn’t afraid to spend this offseason, and it’s clear that changes are on the way.
Boston likely will be active in free agency, but there could be a trade or two on the way as well. The Red Sox need to balance the lineup. Boston has a surplus of left-handed offensive talent and could look to flip some players for needed pitching help.
Because of this, FanSided’s Katie Manganelli floated Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu as a trade candidate in a hypothetical deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for top pitching prospect Braxton Ashcraft.
“Paul Skenes' arrival to the big leagues and a 76-86 record in 2024 suggest the Pirates are close to contention in the National League Central,” Manganelli said. “Pittsburgh never makes big moves in free agency though, and most of its changes will come through trades before next year. The Pirates have mostly righty bats in their lineup, and Joshua Palacios and Bryan De La Cruz struggled to contribute at the plate.
“Abreu could boost their offense and defense as part of a package in exchange for top pitching prospect Braxton Ashcraft, who posted a 2.84 ERA across Double and Triple-A this season. Ashcraft ranks at No. 85 in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects and is expected to be MLB-ready in 2025, but he's injury-prone.”
Ashcraft is someone who could give the Red Sox another top prospect to help build out the rotation without breaking the bank. In this scenario, the Red Sox certainly still could add another hurler in free agency to help now. Boston doesn’t have much pitching coming from the minors, so adding someone like Ashcraft could completely change things.
This seems like the type of deal that is a win-win for both clubs.
