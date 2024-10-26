Red Sox Pitcher Spotted With Projected $174 Million Free Agent At World Series
The Boston Red Sox didn't make it anywhere near the World Series in 2024. However, one of their players still found his way to Game 1.
Lucas Giolito, who didn't throw a pitch in 2024 due to an elbow injury that required surgery, is a Southern California native who attended Harvard-Westlake High School. So, too, did a couple of other notable Major League Baseball pitchers, including the Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 1 starter.
Jack Flaherty, one of Giolito's high school teammates, took the mound for the Dodgers, and Giolito was on hand to support him. So, too, was one more Harvard-Westlake grad, who happens to be a prime Red Sox free-agent target.
Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves, a two-time All-Star and 2021 World Series champion, was spotted with Giolito in the stands. Giolito has been vocal about his efforts to recruit Fried to the Red Sox, but perhaps seeing him in person on Friday night gave him his best chance yet to make the pitch.
Giolito and Fried took a picture together posted to MLB's official X account, in a quote tweet of a picture Giolito and Flaherty had taken together during the 2021 World Series when Fried was pitching.
Now, Giolito has to be wondering when it will be his turn. Recruiting one of his high school teammates with recent World Series track records would be an excellent place to start. Giolito is only committed to the Red Sox for one more season, though, so it's tough to say how much pull him being in Boston has over his friends in the game.
Fried is projected for a six-year, $174 million contract by Jim Bowden of The Athletic. Other estimates have ranged from $140 million on the low end to breaking the $200 million barrier. He'll be expensive, but if he pitches to his capability, he'll be well worth the price tag.
Of course, there will be stiff competition, so the Red Sox are by no means guaranteed to land either Fried or Flaherty. But it doesn't help to have an extra connection.
