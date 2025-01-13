Red Sox Playing 'Leverage' Game With 2-Time All-Star In Free Agency, Says Insider
Every day that passes is a day that makes Boston Red Sox fans more nervous that a big-money free-agent signing isn't coming this winter.
Ironically enough, those passing days could also be increasing the odds that it happens.
Everyone knows at this point that the Red Sox's primary need is a right-handed bat, and former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has long been one of the top names tied to Boston. The two-time All-Star would likely have to shift to second base for the Red Sox, but manager Alex Cora has already expressed extreme confidence he can do so.
The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers have been the other top teams most frequently tied to Bregman's market. So if there's competition, why haven't the Red Sox made a move yet?
Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic described what he believed to be the rationale behind the Red Sox slow-playing the Bregman sweepstakes.
“What I believe is happening here is that the Red Sox are simply saying, ‘We don’t think he’s going to Toronto. We don’t think Detroit is going to sign him. We’re gonna take our chances that no one else will, and we are going to leverage this,'” Rosenthal said Monday on Fair Territory.
The 30-year-old Bregman is coming off a 4-WAR season as the Astros' Gold Glove third baseman. His .768 OPS was a tick down from his career average of .848, but the Red Sox would undoubtedly be reassured by the fact that he has killed the ball at Fenway Park throughout his career.
It's truly anyone's guess what Bregman signs for at this point. The Athletic projects him for seven years, $189 million. Spotrac merely projects four years, $120 million. Anywhere in between or even a little outside that range on either side wouldn't be shocking.
The Red Sox have to straddle the line between looking for a bargain and sending the message that they aren’t interested. If they get Bregman on the cheap, they'll make a lot of people happy. But if he signs for a dollar amount that doesn't make eyes pop, those same people will be furious.
