Red Sox Predicted To Acquire All-Star Hurler With 1.75 ERA To Replace Kenley Jansen
Are the Boston Red Sox done adding pitching?
It's been a successful offseason for the Red Sox in the pitching department thus far. They picked up a new ace in Garrett Crochet, a high-risk, high-reward free agent in Walker Buehler, and a lefty with some high upside in Patrick Sandoval, who should be ready to return from Tommy John surgery in the second half.
However, all three of those additions are starting pitchers. The only move the Red Sox have made to improve their bullpen thus far was signing Aroldis Chapman, the 36-year-old Cuban flamethrower they hope still has something left in the tank.
With closer Kenley Jansen gone in free agency, the Red Sox could certainly still use another option to shut down games. And there's one clear top free agent in the bullpen department: 2024 All-Star and former San Diego Padres playoff standout Tanner Scott.
In a recent Instagram video, content creator Steven Russell predicted that the Red Sox would sign Scott, giving them a far deeper back end of the bullpen before Opening Day comes around.
"The Red Sox have been going crazy with their pitching signings," Russell said. "I love the idea of them signing Tanner Scott."
Scott, 30, owned a 1.75 ERA last season in 72 innings, striking out 84 batters. In 150 innings since the start of the 2023 season, his ERA sits at 2.04, with 188 strikeouts. He's also made big strides in cutting down his walks, nearly halving his walk rate from the 2021-2022 seasons.
The Red Sox have been prioritizing pitchers with swing-and-miss stuff, and Scott has that in spades. He's the best closer currently available, and one can make the argument that Boston still needs a closer. But will they be willing to pay whatever the market says Scott is worth to secure their prize?
