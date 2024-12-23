Red Sox Predicted To Acquire Phillies All-Star For $36 Million In Blockbuster Signing
What will the Boston Red Sox do to address their Achilles heel from 2024?
Anyone who watched the Red Sox, particularly after the All-Star break, can attest to the fact that the bullpen was dismal. Some untimely injuries played a role, and maybe the defense didn't help the bullpen out, but there's no excuse for blowing 18 of your last 32 save opportunities.
There are talented relievers on the roster that can surely help correct the issue, but adding one more high-leverage reliever to the mix would make a huge difference for this group in 2025. Perhaps Craig Breslow and the front office will target one of the only All-Stars remaining in free agency.
Jeff Hoffman, who broke out over the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, could be the ideal Boston target. He's a strikeout machine, something the Red Sox are prioritizing with their signings these days, and has been as dominant over the last two years as any reliever in baseball.
On Monday, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that Hoffman would sign with the Red Sox on a three-year, $36 million contract.
"It's worth acknowledging just how terrific the righty has been over the last two seasons," Rymer said. "We're talking a 2.28 ERA and a 33.4 strikeout percentage, figures that rank sixth and eighth among right-handed relievers."
"Prediction: Signs with Boston Red Sox for 3 years, $36 million."
In addition to the sparkling ERA, Hoffman owns a 0.94 WHIP since the start of 2023 and has a 2.54 FIP. He's got a little experience closing out games, with 12 career saves, but he's most comfortable in a fireman role.
Adding Hoffman would be the shot in the arm the Red Sox need in the back end of the bullpen. If he can be had for a lower salary than they were paying Kenley Jansen for the past two years, it seems like a no-brainer.
