Red Sox Predicted To Acquire Two-Time All-Star With 1.17 ERA To Boost Bullpen

Could the Red Sox give their bullpen a big boost?

Jackson Roberts

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League pitcher Kirby Yates of the Texas Rangers (39) pitches at the top of the eight inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League pitcher Kirby Yates of the Texas Rangers (39) pitches at the top of the eight inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Have the Boston Red Sox spent enough time talking to free-agent relievers to zero in on a target?

The available relief pitchers in free agency represent a grab bag of all ages and styles. The Red Sox, who seem to be prioritizing pitchers with high swing-and-miss rates this winter, have an open competition at closer, and undoubtedly need more high-leverage innings from somebody.

The relief pitching market has been painfully slow this winter, but perhaps Andrew Kittredge's $10 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles will get things moving in the right direction. It doesn't seem to be a question of whether the Red Sox sign someone, but who they'll choose.

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer took a stab at Boston's next closer (or, at least, the pitcher with the inside track to the closer role). Rymer predicted that two-time All-Star Kirby Yates, most recently of the Texas Rangers, would sign a one-year, $13 million deal with the Red Sox.

'There is real heft behind Yates' dominance, as he ranked in the 94th percentile for whiff rate and the 98th percentile for strikeout rate last season," Rymer wrote.

"Yates would otherwise give the Red Sox something solid at closer, in which case he'd be the final boss of a three-headed monster alongside Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman."

Yates, who is entering his age-38 season, was absolutely incredible in Texas, making his second All-Star team, posting a 1.17 ERA, and saving 33 of 34 chances. He struck out 85 batters in 61 2/3 innings, with an impressive 0.83 WHIP.

Should the Red Sox decide Yates is their man, the main risk they'll assume is health, a byproduct of age. But he's made 61 appearances in each of the last two seasons, so with no present health concerns, their main worry is fatigue. And there's sure to be a bidding war, so we'll see how high they're willing to go.

Jackson Roberts
