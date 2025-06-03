Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With $38.5 Million All-Star
The Boston Red Sox might surprisingly look to trade one of their All-Star starting pitchers this summer, per a new report.
Boston entered Tuesday with a 29-33 record, and Alex Cora's ball club needs to right the ship in June or else risk the depressing outcome of being sellers at the trade deadline.
A bounce-back month is not guaranteed, and on Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer included Lucas Giolito on his list of Major League Baseball’s 30 intriguing trade chips right now.
“This isn't the same Lucas Giolito who was an All-Star and Cy Young Award contender between 2019 and 2021, most notably in the sense that he doesn't throw as hard or miss as many bats,” Rymer wrote.
“Yet he's throwing strikes this year, and his changeup is back to bamboozling hitters to the tune of a .179 average. He's at least an innings-eater, and it probably wouldn't be hard to get Boston to eat some of his $19 million salary.”
After recovering from elbow surgery, Giolito has been so-so this season.
Giolito has accrued a 4.78 ERA in six starts for the Red Sox this year. He’s allowed five home runs, struck out 26, and walked 10 in 32 innings of work.
The 30-year-old is in year two of a two-year, $38.5 million deal with a mutual option coming in 2026.
Rymer makes it seem like Boston could look to trade Giolito if the Red Sox continue to lose throughout June.
More MLB: Surprising Stat Reveals Red Sox All-Star's Feelings On Fenway Park