Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Polarizing $90 Million 31-Year-Old
The Boston Red Sox certainly aren't done making moves this offseason.
Boston still has over a month until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February and then there will be even more time until the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicks off March 27th.
The Red Sox hopefully will make a few more additions before then. Boston needs to balance the lineup with at least one more right-handed slugger. A handful of players have been linked to Boston. Although there could be some more additions on the way, subtractions also are possible.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo predicted that the Red Sox will end up cutting ties with Masataka Yoshida before Opening Day.
"Masataka Yoshida is not a member of the Red Sox when camp breaks at the end of March," Cotillo said. "The Red Sox know they’re a more functional team with Yoshida off their roster and replacing him with someone like Teoscar Hernández would have made all the sense in the world.
"In an effort to balance the roster, the Sox make the tough decision to move on from Yoshida, either in a salary dump trade or by simply designating him for assignment if there’s no takers. He’s not completely devoid of value but this is a case of addition by subtraction."
Yoshida certainly is someone that's going to be interesting to watch. He has three years left on his five-year, $90 million deal. When healthy, he can be one of the better contact hitters in the American League. He's a very good player who had an odd role in 2024 as the team completely moved him out of the outfield.
He's been an interesting player to watch because there have been times when he seemed like he was beloved by the Red Sox fanbase and others when that didn't seem like the case. No matter what happens, hopefully, he can bounce back in 2025.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Lose Bidding War For $100 Million Champion