Red Sox Predicted To Land $110 Million Superstar In Free Agency Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox have a simple objective this winter: find an ace.
There were moments when the 2024 Red Sox seemed to be a good team, but their inconsistent pitching staff undid them. That staff had no true number-one stater to take their cues from, which seemingly caused each individual pitcher to put too much pressure on themself.
Acquiring an ace is no small task, but there are arms to be had in this season's free-agent class. As luck would have it, one of those hurlers is not only among the best pitchers in baseball, but has experience in the American League East.
Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who once tormented the Red Sox as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, recently opted out of the second year of his contract with the San Francisco Giants. Dayn Perry of CBS Sports predicted that Snell would sign with Boston as part of a free agency roundtable.
"Snell looked like his Cy Young self, generally speaking, after some early-season struggles that probably stemmed from his late signing and compromised preseason routine," Perry said. "As such, he's going to be a coveted arm this winter. The Red Sox have a clear need in the rotation, and they have resources. Are they ready to actually use those resources? That's the question."
Snell, 31, is the most dominant pitcher in the game when he's on, even if minor injuries have curtailed his growth at times. From July 1 through the end of the season, Snell led all starters with a 1.29 ERA, .129 opponent batting average, and 105 strikeouts. He also threw a no-hitter on Aug. 2.
Perry was the only member of the CBS panel that predicted Snell would go to Boston. R.J. Anderson paired him with the Los Angeles Angels, Mike Axisa favored the Washington Nationals, and Matt Snyder forecasted a return to the incumbent Giants.
Contract projections are difficult for Snell because of his up-and-down career, but currently, Tim Britton of The Athletic has him landing a four-year, $110 million deal. The years and average annual value could both go in either direction depending on how the market shakes out.
The hard part about November is not knowing. The Red Sox could be in close contact with Snell and agent Scott Boras right now, or they could be focusing their energy elsewhere. But one thing is for certain: If Boston doesn't get Snell, they'd better get someone who can be just as effective.
