Red Sox Predicted To Land $174 Million Superstar Pitcher In Blockbuster Signing
Hot stove season is about to begin in earnest, and everyone will be watching to see how active the Boston Red Sox will be.
After a couple of quiet winters, the Red Sox have been talking a big game this time around. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow seems to acknowledge that his team needs a top-flight starting pitcher (among other, less pressing needs), and now the pressure is on to pull the trigger.
One of the subplots to the ace discussion has been a close friendship that could give the Red Sox an advantage. Atlanta Braves star Max Fried, one of the top pitchers available on the market this winter, went to high school in Southern California with current Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.
Giolito has already professed his desire for Fried to join him in Boston, and one prediction on Sunday would grant the hurler his wish. Zach Pressnell of Newsweek predicted that Fried would land with the Red Sox thanks to his friendship with Giolito, giving Boston the ace it has long sought.
"The Boston Red Sox need a starting pitcher desperately this winter. Boston will be involved in the bidding wars for all the top arms," Pressnell said.
But it's Max Fried's high school connection with Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito that moves the needle here. Fried leaves Atlanta and heads off to Boston to team back up with Giolito.
Fried is still just 30, and his resume is sparkling through eight big-league seasons. He owns a 73-36 career record with a 3.07 ERA, has made two All-Star teams, owns three Gold Gloves, and most importantly, won a World Series ring in 2021.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently projected a six-year, $174 million contract for Fried, which would be the largest deal the Red Sox have given any pitcher since David Price in 2016. It's the type of signing fans have been begging for the last few winters, and perhaps this will be the year Breslow finally delivers.
