Red Sox Predicted To Land Cy Young Winner For $200 Million In Blockbuster Signing
As the old saying goes, don't get mad... get even.
On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox missed out on one ace in the free-agent pitching pool. Lefty Blake Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a five-year, $182 million, despite the Red Sox reportedly being in on the bidding war.
Snell was the first big name off the board this winter, and Red Sox fans are already on edge. It's like a struggling basketball player: At some point, we all need to see one go through the hoop. Fortunately, there are still two more bona-fide aces to pursue this winter.
Max Fried will rightfully garner a lot of attention because he, like Snell, is a lefty. The Red Sox don't have a lefty in their rotation, which seems like a roster construction oversight. But don't forget about the most expensive name on the market: 2021 National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
Recently, Cale Ahearn of FOX 43 predicted that Burnes would sign with the Red Sox on a seven-year, $200 million contract.
"The Red Sox have long needed an ace atop their pitching staff.," Ahearn said. "With Burnes being the top arm on the market, he will cost a pretty penny and a heavy commitment in years, but he is just what this team needs to take a step towards contention."
Burnes, 30, has proven to be one of baseball's most dependable starters over the last four years, totaling 125 starts and 757 innings pitched. He had a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA in 2024, with a slight dip in strikeouts that actually proved he was becoming more durable with age.
If the Red Sox want to strike back at the Dodgers and the rest of the league, dropping a bag for Burnes at the earliest possible opportunity is the way. Sure, the Juan Soto sweepstakes are ongoing, but if Boston wants to be big spenders again, they must also learn to juggle.
