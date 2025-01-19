Red Sox Predicted To Land One Of These 5 Relievers After Whiffing On Tanner Scott
Tanner Scott is no longer an option for the Boston Red Sox, who desperately need more bullpen help in free agency. What's next?
Scott, a 2024 All-Star lefty, was widely regarded as the top relief pitcher available in free agency. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dealing a blow to the Red Sox, who were involved in his sweepstakes all winter.
On Sunday afternoon, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that the Red Sox were "thought to be wary" of giving Scott the four-year deal he wound up getting from the Dodgers. That conflicted with a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today claiming Boston had offered Scott the most years of any team.
Now that Scott is out of the picture, though, where will the Red Sox turn to find their long-sought bullpen ace? Cotillo predicted that Boston would land one arm from a group five remaining free agents.
"I’m gonna make a prediction that the Sox land either (Carlos) Estevez, (Kirby) Yates, (David) Robertson, (Tommy) Kahnle or (Kyle) Finnegan," Cotillo wrote on X.
Estévez, Yates, and Finnegan were all 2024 All-Stars, while Robertson and Kahnle had excellent seasons as well. The former three all spent the majority of the season in their teams' closer roles, while the other two worked mainly as setup men.
Of the five, Yates had the most impressive season, pitching to a 1.17 ERA and saving 33 of 34 chances. His Texas Rangers teammate, Robertson, paced the group in strikeouts with 99 in 72 innings pitched.
Boston has options, but there's no doubt Scott being off the board is a bit of a blow. Whoever the Red Sox wind up signing will be tasked with handling lots of key situations this season, in whichever inning they might crop up.
