Red Sox Predicted To Move On From Projected $2.5 Million Veteran
The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of moves ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but it doesn't sound like all of the additions will stick around with the team for the foreseeable future.
Boston looked to improve the bullpen, but things didn't work out. One move that the team made was a trade with the Los Angeles Angels to land veteran reliever Luis García.
García shined early on this season, and there was some competition to land him. A handful of teams were linked to him, and it seemed like a great move once Boston was able to land him. In his first 45 appearances this season, García had a 3.71 ERA and a 40-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
He struggled after being dealt with Boston and had an 8.12 ERA in 15 appearances to go along with a 13-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 1/3 innings pitched. García was able to avoid walks, but was hit hard in his short stint with the Red Sox.
García will be a free agent this winter and is projected to get a $2.5 million deal but NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase predicted that it won't be with Boston.
"I liked the moves at the time," Tomase said. "Even (Craig Breslow) critics generally granted that the quartet rated no worse than a C. So much for that. (James Paxton) lasted two starts and then told WEEI's Rob Bradford that he plans to retire. García allowed runs in pretty much every game he pitched for the Red Sox, while (Lucas Sims) contributed to a couple of killer meltdowns before joining Garcia on the injured list.
"(Danny Jansen) stayed healthy but was acquired to provide right-handed pop, and instead posted a meager .623 OPS. The sooner we say goodbye to all four, the sooner we can pretend the deadline never happened."
What's next for the Red Sox this winter?
