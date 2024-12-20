Red Sox Predicted To Nab $66 Million All-Star In 'Perfect' Free Agency Projection
What would a "perfect" rest of the winter look like for the Boston Red Sox?
With their new ace acquired in Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox are still several key pieces short of building a title contender. Another starting pitcher would be great, and more bullpen help feels worthwhile as well. But the offense has the clearest need of all.
The Red Sox crush right-handed pitching, but get shredded by lefties. That's mostly due to their overreliance on left-handed hitters, and their best righty hitter from last season, outfielder Tyler O'Neill, has already departed via free agency.
If right-handed bats are on the menu, signing Teoscar Hernández, the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series-winning cleanup hitter, would be the best possible move. One recent projection for the Red Sox's ideal offseason sees them do exactly that.
Earlier this week, Drew VonScio of Newsweek predicted that the Red Sox would land Hernández, giving them the right-handed bat they sorely need. Hernández is projected for a three-year, $66 million contract, per The Athletic.
"There's a bit of logjam in the outfield, but Teoscar Hernandez is the power-hitting, right-handed bat the Red Sox desperately need," VonScio said.
"He has produced four straight seasons with 25-plus home runs and 75-plus RBI (90-plus in three of them). Even if the Red Sox opt to not play him in the outfield, he is a perfect DH candidate to replace Masataka Yoshida."
Hernández, 32, is a two-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger coming off arguably his best big-league season. He set a new career-high with 33 home runs, and his 137 OPS+ was a career-high in seasons that were more than 60 games long (ah, 2020!)
The Red Sox were also recently given "60-40" odds by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic to land Hernández, so whether or not they're actually gaining traction, the buzz is building around this potential Boston signing.
Can Craig Breslow and company get this deal over the finish line?
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Acquire $72.5 Million Mariners All-Star In Blockbuster Trade