Red Sox Predicted To Outbid MLB For $180 Million All-Star In Free Agency Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox appear to be ready to flex their spending power this winter, and every fan is completely sold on the idea.
For the past several offseasons, extending as far back as the Mookie Betts trade in 2020, the Red Sox have conducted themselves more like medium-market teams than the powerhouse they've been traditionally. Perhaps that was a phase that has met its merciful end.
The Red Sox are in on superstar outfielder Juan Soto at his $600 million price tag, so it seems no dollar amount is too extravagant. But assuming they can't land Soto, what the lineup really needs is a right-handed power bat to balance out all the lefties.
One of the top righties available is former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. In 2024, Adames set a new career-high with 32 home runs, and drove in 112 RBI, which ranked fourth among all hitters in Major League Baseball.
Recently, Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com predicted that Adames would sign with the Red Sox, constituting a major surprise for the rest of the league.
"For all the talk of playing out of position, Adames finds his home at shortstop in Fenway Park," Tredinnick said.
Though Tredinnick predicts that Adames would play short for the Sox, it may be more likely that he takes over third base and Rafael Devers shifts to first base or designated hitter. The alternative is trading shortstop Trevor Story, who still has three years and over $70 million remaining on his albatross contract.
Signing Adames won't come cheap; in fact, the shortstop could easily be the most expensive position player after Soto this winter. Jon Heyman of the New York Post projects a seven-year, $180 million deal for the 29-year-old superstar this winter.
The Red Sox may well decide that the price tag, combined with the fact they already have an expensive left-side duo, makes Adames not worth the hassle. But it's always tempting to bring in a commanding clubhouse presence, and few would be upset if Boston found a creative way to incorporate Adames into the lineup.
