Red Sox Predicted To Poach Dodgers Fan-Favorite Slugger For $72 Million
The buzz around the Boston Red Sox offseason is officially reaching a fever pitch (no pun intended).
As rumors swirl about the success of the Red Sox's meeting with superstar outfielder Juan Soto, it's important to recall that there are other free agents Boston might target who may not be waiting out Soto to sign elsewhere. Some veterans might look to sign soon, setting themselves up for a proper ramp-up to the coming year.
The Red Sox know they need a power-hitting outfielder who can crush left-handed pitching, and Soto obviously fits the bill for that. But if Soto is unattainable, there's another free agent who has had nothing but success at Fenway Park in his career sitting right there for them.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández is now a free agent after a career-high 33 home runs and winning his first World Series ring. Dean Roussel of SB Nation recently predicted that the Red Sox would sign Hernández to a three-year, $72 million contract to fill out the middle of their order.
"He got his ring on his prove-it deal, and put up the second-best WAR of his career, at 3.5, while hitting 33 home runs. With Tyler O’Neill’s future with the team all but written on the wall, the front office will need to replace his 31 home runs with a guy they actually trust to field, while keeping in mind the blooming Roman Anthony will likely be playing at Fenway in a year’s time," Roussel said.
"In addition to some pitching depth (yes, I said depth... unfortunately...) Henry, Breslow and company will look to console the masses by picking up this 31-year-old All-Star, somewhere in the realm of 3 years/72 million dollars."
Hernández has been a menace in his career at Fenway, slugging over .600 with 14 home runs in 45 career games. And he does all the damage one could hope for against lefties, posting a .931 OPS this season, while still hitting righties more than adequately (.808 OPS).
The Red Sox could have had Hernández last winter, but weren't willing to spend more than $14 million per year on him. While that seems to have been a mistake, the Red Sox can't go back in time and land the perfect cheap deal. That shouldn't prevent them from getting their guy this time around.
