Red Sox Predicted To Pursue $131 Million Superstar In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox very well could make a deep playoff run in 2025 if they can make a few key additions this winter.
Boston isn't far from contending. The Red Sox need a starting pitcher, one or two right-handed bats, and some bullpen help. All of those holes can be filled this winter without completely breaking the bank. This is going to be an exciting offseason, and the team has made it known that it won't be afraid to open the checkbook.
It's still too early to know anything. Everything at this point is all speculation. The World Series is still ongoing between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Soon after the World Series ends, that's when rumors will start really flowing.
Speculation is fun, though. FanSided's Hannah Filippo put together a list ranking the three top free-agent pitching options for the Red Sox this winter and had San Francisco Giants superstar Blake Snell at No. 2 on the list.
"There’s little not to like about Snell," Filippo said. "Coming off his Cy Young-winning 2023 season, he posted a 3.12 ERA while only giving up 34 walks and six home runs over 104 innings. Aside from a rocky start, largely attributed to his late signing with the Giants and limited Spring Training time, Snell gave up no more than three earned runs in a single outing from June through the rest of the year.
"If the Sox want a seat at the league’s metaphorical adult’s table, then spending the money on Snell is one of the best ways they can work to get back into contention. Snell is expected to turn down his $38.5 million player option with the San Francisco Giants and should command a $100 million contract of sorts. The Red Sox have the money and they could use a left-hander who has two Cy Young awards and plenty of postseason success."
Snell is currently projected to get a deal worth $131 million across five seasons by Spotrac. If the Red Sox were to pursue him, it would make a lot of sense. Boston's rotation is righty-heavy and needs a lefty. Snell is one of the best in the business and has experience pitching in the American League East as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. It seems like it would be a fantastic move.
