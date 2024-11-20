Red Sox Predicted To Sign $174 Million Two-Time All-Star To Blockbuster Deal
There's one clear litmus test for the Boston Red Sox this winter: Do they land their new ace, or don't they?
While the Red Sox starting rotation had some high points in 2024, it ultimately wasn't enough to carry the team to the postseason. In particular, the starting pitchers went through a home run barrage in August, causing a long losing streak that sunk the team's playoff chances.
Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all look like valuable contributors moving into 2025, but none of them should be counted on to anchor the staff. With that in mind, the Red Sox appear to be looking to the free-agent pool in hopes of adding a star to lead their pitching cast.
Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Red Sox will accomplish that objective. Buckley recently predicted that former Atlanta Braves superstar Max Fried would sign in Boston this winter, giving the Red Sox their much-needed ace.
"The Boston Red Sox seem determined to find someone capable of leading their rotation this offseason. The question, it seems, isn't whether they'll add an ace, but rather which one they'll get," Buckley said.
"Fried is a two-time top-five finisher in Cy Young voting. (He) would be a massive get for a club that had some bright spots with its starting pitching this past season but didn't see anyone emerge as a shutdown ace."
Since he broke onto the scene with 17 wins in 2019, Fried has been one of Major League Baseball's most consistent pitchers. His 73-36 career record, 3.07 ERA, and three Gold Gloves paint the picture of a steady hand at the wheel, and one the Red Sox could sorely use right now.
Signing Fried could prove difficult because of the sheer number of teams searching for starting pitching these days. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently projected a six-year, $174 million contract for Fried, and that number isn't likely to drive away many big-market teams at the negotiating table.
Can Boston carry the day and lock down their next number-one starter? That's a question to be answered in the coming weeks.
