Red Sox Predicted To Sign $200 Million Superstar As Juan Soto Backup Plan
The Boston Red Sox have to find a pivot after failing to land Juan Soto earlier this week. What's unclear is where they will turn to look for it.
Having been willing to spend $700 million on Soto over 15 years, the Red Sox should have plenty of capital to spend on new star talent. They have two main flaws--lack of starting pitching and an overreliance on left-handed hitting, so spending money to fix either would be a welcome sight.
A name that has come up more and more this week has been Alex Bregman, the longtime Houston Astros third baseman who would presumably shift to second base in Boston. The Red Sox have Rafael Devers inked to a $331 million contract at the hot corner, and he shouldn't be willing to give up his position at age 28.
Adding fuel to the rumors, Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was one of Houston's assistants when Bregman broke into the big leagues, recently raved about the potential Bregman had to make such a position change.
Where there's smoke, there's fire, and amid all the signings happening this week, a forecast has been registered. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently predicted that Bregman would sign with the Red Sox, narrowly choosing Boston over the number-one team Soto spurned, the New York Yankees.
"Bregman figures to benefit the most from the weekend signings of Soto and Adames. He's now clearly the best offensive player available, making him an attractive Plan B for the parties who missed out," Anderson said.
"It doesn't hurt Bregman's market that he's signaled he'd be open to changing positions in the right situation... We flipped a coin here to decide between the Yankees and Red Sox."
Bregman, 30, had a brutally slow start to his 2024 season, but caught fire after the All-Star break, helping his OPS+ for the year to climb to a very respectable 118. He's also developed a habit of crushing the ball against the Red Sox, batting .325 with nine home runs against Boston since the start of 2021.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com has confirmed that Bregman is seeking a $200 million contract, which seems to be much more than the Astros are currently willing to give him. It might be a risky play, but Boston's best chance to win the Bregman sweepstakes may be to offer that sum as soon as possible.
