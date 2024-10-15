Red Sox Projected $27 Million Fan-Favorite Called Fit For Astros
The Boston Red Sox have some tough decisions to make over the next few months.
Veteran starter Nick Pivetta has been a staple in the Red Sox's starting rotation over the last few years since joining the team in 2020. Pivetta has developed into a fan-favorite in Boston but will be a free agent this winter.
Pivetta currently is projected to get a two-year deal worth roughly $27 million by Spotrac. The veteran righty likely will have plenty of suitors but it's unclear if Boston will bring him back.
FanSided's Hannah Filippo put together a list of the top landing spots for Pivetta and mentioned the rival Houston Astros as a fit.
"Among the problems the Astros have to solve, adding another starting pitcher has the least room for error," Filippo said. "In 2024, Framber Valdez was largely his usual, dominant self while Hunter Brown finally settled in and Yusei Kikuchi had the best season of his career. Justin Verlander will either retire or find another team, and his absence won't be an issue after he had the second-worst season of his career. Adding Pivetta to the Astros starting pitching staff provides insurance at the back of the rotation and has little downside.
"The Astros' lone heavy investment in their rotation is Lance McCullers Jr., who signed an $85 million extension years back and is returning from Tommy John surgery. Houston can afford to pay Pivetta his value while also keeping in mind the potential high cost it might take to retain Alex Bregman."
Boston needs a top-of-the-rotation starter, and Pivetta is more of a depth starter at this point in his career. It would be nice to bring him back, but the Red Sox should try to sign an ace first. Don't be surprised if a team like Houston jumps in the sweepstakes and lands him early in free agency.
