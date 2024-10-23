Red Sox Projected $48 Million Star Advised To Stay In Boston
The Boston Red Sox's starting lineup certainly will look a little different in 2025.
Boston likely will keep many of the same players around, but will it lose any players in free agency? Bring any players in? Maybe swing a trade or two? It's clear there at least will be a low level of changes made.
Adding right-handed talent to the lineup is one of the team's top priorities. Boston either will need to add one or two players into the mix. The Red Sox had slugger Tyler O'Neill in 2024 and he was amazing for the team with 31 home runs. But, he will be a free agent this winter.
If the Red Sox could re-sign O'Neill, maybe they would only need to add one more righty to the mix. If they were to lose O'Neill, though, it may make sense to add two players in that scenario.
O'Neill will cash in after a great 2024 season and is projected to get a three-year, $48 million deal by Spotrac. That wouldn't be too expensive for Boston. Because of this, FanSided's Michael Brakebill listed O'Neill among the top options for Boston to add right-handed talent.
"If it isn't broken, don't fix it. Tyler O'Neill hit an astonishing 31 home runs in only 113 games played," Brakebill said. "Against southpaws, O'Neill was elite, posting a .313/.429/.750/215 wRC+ line, including 16 of his home runs on the season in just 128 at-bats. Given the production and need in the outfield left behind by the man himself, it makes a lot of sense to re-up with O'Neill this winter.
"The main knock on O'Neill is, overall, he hit just .222 at Fenway in 2024. That was because he mostly saw righties in his home park and still managed a .286 BA against lefties. His ABs against righties outweighed his ABs against lefties in Fenway almost two and a half to one, but it's still concerning that he hit just .193 against right-handers at home. Still, the power production against lefties is something the Red Sox will need next season, and bringing back O'Neill is an excellent place to start."
O'Neill provided Boston with everything it could've asked for in 2024. The Red Sox are familiar with him, and both sides have shown an interest in continuing the partnership. It seems like a good move.
More MLB: Proposed Yankees Blockbuster Trade Would Make Things Tough For Red Sox