Red Sox Projected $48M Star Predicted To Cut Ties With Boston In Favor Of Blue Jays
One of the Boston Red Sox's best hitters from the 2024 campaign will be one of the best sluggers available on the open market this winter.
Boston knew it needed some right-handed pop for the middle of the lineup heading into the 2024 season. Because of this, the Red Sox took a chance on former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Tyler O'Neill in a trade.
The Red Sox knew O'Neill would be a free agent after the season and that the partnership could be a short one. But, they took a chance on him and it worked out. He shined for the Red Sox and had 31 home runs in just 113 games played.
Now he is going to get paid well in free agency with Spotrac currently predicting that he will get a three-year deal worth $48 million. Will that be with the Red Sox? That is up in the air right now. Both sides have shown interest in a deal but nothing is certain.
Other teams surely will get involved in the sweepstakes to sign O'Neill and MassLive.com's Sean McAdam predicted that he ultimately will end up signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Blue Jays (O’Neill) and (Houston Astros) (Nick Pivetta)," McAdam said. "O’Neill signs with Toronto and gets to play in his native Canada. Pivetta goes to Houston, which has coveted him for some time."
Toronto already has been linked to a few free-again outfielders as it attempts to put a disaster 2024 season behind it. O'Neill could help them, but it would be sad if he signed in the division.
More MLB: Red Sox $13.5 Million Surprise ‘Open’ To One-Year Deal To Return To Boston