Red Sox Projected $60M Starter Predicted To Leave Boston For Nationals
There are some intriguing former members of the Boston Red Sox available on the open market right now with free agency finally starting to heat up.
December is here and the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are just days away. They will kick off next week and all of the most important decision-makers in baseball will be together in Dallas, Texas.
This will lead to plenty of moves as is the case every year. We certainly could see some moves trickle in over the next few days ahead of the meetings, but the dam will likely fully break next week.
Former Red Sox hurler Nick Pivetta is going to be someone to watch for over the next few weeks. He declined the qualifying offer from Boston with the hopes of landing a multi-year deal. Spotrac currently has his projected market value at roughly $60 million over four years.
If Pivetta can land a deal anywhere near that, Boston will get draft compensation back because he declined the qualifying offer.
We should know more about his future team soon, but Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted it will end up being the Washington Nationals.
"Quick Thoughts: Despite posting an identical 71-91 record each of the past two seasons, the Nationals still look like a team headed in the right direction thanks to some exciting young pieces on the offensive side of things," Reuter said. "They still have work to do building out the rotation, and a reunion with Nick Pivetta would give them a quality veteran starter with swing-and-miss stuff. The 31-year-old was originally drafted by the Nationals in 2013, then traded to the (Philadelphia Phillies) in exchange for Jonathan Papelbon at the 2015 trade deadline."
Pivetta was very solid in his run with the Red Sox, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him wearing another jersey by the time Opening Day gets here to kick off the 2025 season.
