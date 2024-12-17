Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Projected Blockbuster Lands Marlins Star Jesús Luzardo In 4-Player Swap

One more talented lefty joining the rotation?

Jackson Roberts

May 22, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox already acquired one left-handed strikeout specialist to head up their rotation. Is one more on the way?

The Miami Marlins are so far from contention that they're practically holding a yard sale. Everything must go, and among those items sitting around on the edge of the curb, starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo stands out.

Luzardo is 27, coming off an injury-plagued season, but flashed ace potential in 2023, when he racked up 208 strikeouts. With two more years of team control, there are numerous parallels to Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox's first trade acquisition of the offseason.

The difference between the two is that Crochet got traded when he was coming off an All-Star season, so the price would undoubtedly be lower for Luzardo. But would it be worth the risk for Boston?

Zach Pressnell of Newsweek thinks so. On Monday, Pressnell proposed a trade that would send Luzardo to the Red Sox in exchange for shortstop Yoeilin Cespedes, right-handed pitcher David Sandlin, and shortstop/second baseman Mikey Romero.

"Luzardo is under team control in 2025 and 2026, giving Boston a high-ceiling lefty to pair next to Tanner Houck and Crochet at the top of the rotation," Pressnell said.

"Due to Luzardo's injury in 2024, the Red Sox would acquire him for a bit cheaper than many expect, but they still part ways with talented prospects in this proposal."

Cespedes is currently the Red Sox's fifth-ranked prospect according to MLB.com. Sandlin is ranked eighth, while Romero, the team's 2022 first-round pick, comes in at No. 12.

Luzardo is still controllable, he has fantastic stuff, and he matches the Red Sox's window. He's also only slated to make $8.6 million in 2025 (Spotrac estimate), so acquiring him would still leave the Red Sox with wiggle room to go out and sign some big bats and/or bullpen arms.

