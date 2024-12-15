Red Sox Proposed Blockbuster Lands Pirates Rookie Superstar For Wilyer Abreu
The Boston Red Sox already made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, but that could just be the warm-up act.
Boston moving second baseman Enmanuel Valdez, who they had already designated for assignment, to the Pirates for 19th-round pick Joe Vogatsy isn't likely to move the needle much. But what if it gets bigger trade talks moving behind the scenes?
The Red Sox picked up one impact starting pitcher earlier this week in Garrett Crochet, but more could soon be on the way. The Pirates, for their part, may be the perfect team to trade with for that starting pitcher.
During last week's Winter Meetings, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates were open to trading either Mitch Keller or Jared Jones, two of their top three starting pitchers, for much-needed offensive help. The Red Sox are one of the few teams who might be positioned to make that trade.
On Sunday, Christopher Kline of FanSided proposed a blockbuster deal centering around the Pirates sending the fireballing Jones to Boston for right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who won a Gold Glove in his 2024 rookie season. Presumably, the Red Sox would have to tack on an extra prospect as well.
"Boston should value Abreu, both now and long term, but a player like Jones may be too good to pass up," Kline said. "The rookie's impact wavered at times last season, but he looked like a mighty strong pillar behind Paul Skenes in the rotation."
"For the Pirates to even consider trading Jones is baffling, but Pittsburgh does need bats in the worst way. This could be the rare mutually beneficial exchange of extremely bright up-and-comers."
Abreu was more valuable than Jones in 2024 purely by wins above replacement--3.4 to Jones' 1.8. But starting pitchers have exponentially grown in value in the age or frequent arm injuries, and Jones flashed the potential to be truly special, so the Pirates can and should have a high asking price.
If there's any world in which Jones and his 99-mph fastball are actually on the trade block, the Red Sox have to beat everyone to the punch. They have the luxury of being able to deal Abreu with Roman Anthony waiting in the wings, and this would be the perfect return to capitalize on that ability.
