Red Sox Prospect Acquired From Yankees Excelling At Plate In Worcester
Boston Red Sox fans will rejoice to learn that a prospect acquired from the New York Yankees is crushing the ball right now for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
28-year-old Mickey Gasper is a catcher and first baseman whom the Red Sox selected from the Yankees in December’s Rule 5 Draft.
Gasper has been on fire at the plate recently, as indicated by a report on Thursday from MassLive’s Christoper Smith.
“(Gasper) is batting .389 with a .509 on-base percentage, .627 slugging percentage, 1.136 OPS, six homers, 12 doubles, 29 RBIs and 32 runs in 37 games (159 plate appearances) at Worcester,” Smith said.
“He began the season at Double-A Portland. Between the two stops, he has posted a .332/.454/.537/.991 line with 10 homers and 25 doubles in 81 games (335 plate appearances).”
Gasper has displayed elite plate discipline this season, accruing 54 walks and striking out just 35 times by comparison.
Before joining the Red Sox franchise, Gasper played five years in the Yankees minor league system after New York drafted him in round No. 27 of the 2018 draft.
Gasper’s recent performance at the plate only adds to Boston’s already-talented pool of prospects.
Ironically, Gasper grew up a Yankees fan.
