Red Sox Prospect Skyrockets Up Rankings, Receives 'Barry Bonds' Nickname
Don’t look now, but the Boston Red Sox have one of baseball’s most electrifying group of top prospects.
At the apex of Boston’s list of developing talents is the much-discussed trio of Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel, who were jointly promoted to Triple A Worcester Red Sox on Sunday.
Worcester’s new “Big Three” aren’t the only prospects turning heads lately, however, as a fourth player has shot up the rankings and even earned the nickname, “Barry Bonds”, from his fellow prospect Anthony.
That player’s real name is Kristian Campbell, a 22-year-old infielder/outfielder who was recently called the Red Sox organization’s biggest breakout prospect of 2024.
Campbell is now ranked as Boston’s No. 5 prospect by MLB.com as he continues to develop with Double A Portland Sea Dogs. He was ranked No. 30 as recently as this past weekend, and before then, rarely if ever discussed among Boston’s most promising prospects.
Drafted by the Red Sox out of Georgia Tech in 2023, Campbell has reportedly benefited from a swing change since joining the franchise.
How much higher can Campbell climb? Peter Gammons is already saying that Boston has a “Big Four”, adding Campbell to the Red Sox’ aforementioned trio of young stars.
