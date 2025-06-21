Red Sox-Rafael Devers Deal Got Approval From Unexpected Place
Did the Boston Red Sox make the right call?
Boston opted to move on from star slugger Rafael Devers last weekend in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. The deal has caused an avalanche of noise ever since. Some agree with the move and plenty are on the other side of the fence and have disagreed.
It’s a complicated question and there isn’t a right answer. It’s easy to say Boston shouldn’t have moved a superstar of Devers’ caliber. But, if there was a lot of drama and he didn’t want to work things out, what are you going to do?
Boston moved on and reports have popped up since attempting to pull back the curtain on what really went on behind the scene. ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared a column about Boston on Friday in which he dug into the nitty gritty. One nugget from his story was that Boston manager Alex Cora knew about the move and "supported his expulsion."
"What started in spring training as a repairable mismanagement of Devers' future -- and his ego -- by the Red Sox degraded into something far too familiar for the organization," Passan said. "Devers, according to a person familiar with his thinking, felt 'lied to and betrayed' by the Red Sox. Cora, long one of Devers' chief supporters and advocates, supported his expulsion.
"Craig Breslow, the Red Sox's chief baseball officer whom Devers publicly badmouthed amid the hostility, played hatchet man. Red Sox ownership, which at first wanted to mend the relationship between the parties knowing that two years earlier it had guaranteed him $313.5 million to play a central role in a forthcoming resurgence, lost faith and greenlit the deal."
The reports that have come out have been staggering and all over the place. There have been reports about Boston's hiring practices, divisions behind the scenes between Cora and Craig Breslow, Devers' issues with the team, and they go on and on. It's tough to cut through the noise, but when Passan speaks, you should listen it's interesting to hear him say Cora supported the deal, but now the team is moving on.
