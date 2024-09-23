Red Sox Recently Acquired Pitching Prospect Trending Toward 2025 Promotion
The Boston Red Sox need a pitching staff overhaul in 2025, but some of the improvements may come from within.
24-year-old Richard Fitts already looks like a rotation piece, and another of Boston’s young arms to keep an eye on is Quinn Priester.
Priester, also just 24, was acquired by the Red Sox in July in a controversial trade that sent stud infield prospect Nick Yorke to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where Yorke has excelled thus far.
When Priester struggled out of the gate during his first few minor league appearances with the Red Sox organization, the critics came out to play.
Priester has since improved, and he came into his own during September. Priester compiled a 2.45 ERA and 24 strikeouts in the month through 18 1/3 innings pitched, not to mention an impressive .197 BAA.
Armed with a sinker that reaches 97 miles per hour, Priester has Major League stuff, and his ceiling will be determined by his ability to command his slider and continue to improve tactically.
Boston will be active on the free agent and trade markets this offseason in search of pitching help, but Priester could find himself promoted sooner rather than later.
