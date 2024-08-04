Red Sox Reportedly Losing Veteran After Surprising Stint In Boston
One veteran Boston Red Sox hurler now is available on the open market.
Boston signed veteran lefty Lucas Luetge to a minor-league deal ahead of the 2024 campaign but he never got called up to the big leagues despite a solid stretch with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Luetge appeared in 31 games with Worcester and had a 3.02 ERA.
It's somewhat surprising he didn't get a chance at the big league level and because of that reportedly opted out of his deal with Boston, according to MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O’Day.
"WooSox reliever Lucas Luetge has exercised his opt-out and is a free agent," Morrison-O’Day said. "Luetge was one of the more reliable relievers in the Worcester bullpen this season: 3.02 ERA in 31 appearances, 6 saves, 10.2 K/9 in 41 2/3 innings."
Luetge is a seven-year big league veteran and has spent time with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves. Boston has been looking for bullpen help and especially has needed another lefty but didn't give Luetge a chance at the big league level.
He now will be a free agent and have the opportunity to sign with any club down the stretch. It wouldn't be surprising to see him find another opportunity soon due to his solid performance with Worcester this year and 3.60 career ERA.
Things didn't seem to work out in Boston for Luetge but don't be surprised if he latches on with a contender in the near future.
