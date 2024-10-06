Red Sox Reunion With $90 Million Star May Happen On One Condition
One thing that very much is clear is that the Boston Red Sox need to find a way to balance the lineup this winter.
Boston was very lefty-heavy throughout the 2024 season. A big reason for this is that players who were expected to play a large role were unable to due to injuries. Both Trevor Story and Vaughn Grissom missed time and changed the Red Sox's lineup plans.
Slugger Tyler O'Neill was able to stay healthy for the most part and was the team's best right-handed hitter in 2025. It would be nice to see him back at Fenway Park next year after leading the team with 31 home runs, but he will be a free agent and is projected to get just over $90 million.
That is a lot of money, but the Red Sox at least have made it known that they are open to a reunion. It would have to happen on one condition, though. Boston likely would need to make at least one trade to make room on the roster for O'Neill.
He is a very capable defender in the outfield with two Gold Glove Awards under his belt. But the club has a surplus of outfield talent. Boston also has Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Masataka Yoshida, although the club didn't give him a chance in the field in 2024.
If the Red Sox want to bring back, they likely would have to trade at least one other outfielder. Boston has a surplus of talent and likely could get some pitching back in a deal. It wouldn't make sense to bring O'Neill in and complicate playing time further without a trade.
