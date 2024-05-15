Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Rising Star Dominates Rehab Outing, Should Be Activated In Coming Days

Boston's pitching staff is approaching full strength

The Boston Red Sox have the best pitching staff in Major League Baseball, spearheaded by a rotation with a collective 2.57 ERA through 214 innings pitched.

Most impressive, Boston has made this happen despite three of the original starters on the Opening Day rotation already sustaining stints on the injured list. Now, the Red Sox appear to finally be closing in on returning to full strength.

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock appeared in what is expected to be his lone rehab start and looked big-league-ready.

Whitlock allowed just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts and 13 swings and misses through 4 2/3 innings for Triple-A Worcester.

The 27-year-old was originally supposed to go four innings according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier but was so dominant that he was allowed to step out for the fifth in order to reach the 60-pitch threshold that was part of the plan as well.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora stated that he does not expect Whitlock to need multiple rehab outings, meaning he could be back in action when Boston travels to take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set at Tropicana Field beginning on Monday.

Scott Neville

