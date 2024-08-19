Red Sox Rising Star Promoted To Worcester Amid Meteoric Improvement
The Boston Red Sox have just turned their “Big Three” prospects into a “Big Four”, and Polar Park is all abuzz.
Last Sunday, Boston promoted its top three prospects — Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel — to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. One week later, the Red Sox have added to Worcester’s riches, promoting rising star Kristian Campbell to Triple-A on Sunday.
Campbell was promoted to Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in May, and his development has kicked into lightspeed since, as noted by MassLive’s Christopher Smith on Sunday.
“The Red Sox drafted the 22-year-old shortstop/center fielder in the fourth round in 2023,” Smith said. “(At Portland) he batted .362 with a .463 on-base percentage, .582 slugging percentage, 1.045 OPS, eight homers, 17 doubles, three triples, 35 RBIs, 48 runs, 17 steals, 35 walks and 38 strikeouts in 56 games (255 plate appearances).”
“He began the season at High-A Greenville. He has slashed .339/.444/.572/1.016 with 16 homers, 30 doubles, three triples, 60 RBIs, 77 runs, 20 steals, 61 walks and 85 strikeouts in 96 games (432 plate appearances) combined between Greenville and Portland.”
“The 22-year-old was known for being a contact hitter at Georgia Tech but there were concerns about his impact, one reason he dropped to the fourth round despite now being a first round talent.”
The turning point for Campbell may have been swing adjustments he made once joining the Red Sox organization.
Whatever he’s been doing is certainly working, as Campbell has even earned the nickname “Barry Bonds” from fellow stud prospect Roman Anthony.
