Red Sox Rookie Has 'Significantly Outperformed' Player He Replaced, Per Report
Among all of 2024’s developments, the Boston Red Sox have to be thrilled about the way their rookies have performed this season.
Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela have both played their way into Rookie of the Year discussions, which has made them both fan favorites at Fenway Park. Boston fans are hoping that both Abreu and Rafaela stick with the team long-term, and for good reason.
Abreu has arguably been even more impressive than Rafaela, which is saying a lot given Rafaela’s excellent season. The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently indicated that Abreu is a top-five Rookie of the Year candidate in the American League, and now Bleacher Report is showing love to the right fielder.
On Thursday, BR’s Joel Reuter ranked Abreu as the No. 13 rookie in all of Major League Baseball, notably pointing out that Abreu has been more productive for the Red Sox than the player he replaced in Boston's outfield.
“Abreu missed two weeks in June with an ankle injury and took some time to shake off the rust once he returned, but he has been a steady offensive contributor for the Red Sox for most of the year,” Reuter said. “The 25-year-old has also significantly outperformed Alex Verdugo, who he effectively replaced in right field after he was traded to the New York Yankees during the offseason.”
The Verdugo trade was widely rated as one of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s most positive moves, and Abreu’s production has only added to the fact.
