Red Sox Rumored Target Predicted To Get $200 Million By Insider
Will the Boston Red Sox be able to bring in one of the best free agent sluggers this winter?
A move certainly has been speculated at least.
It's clear that the Red Sox will be looking to add some right-handed offensive talent this winter. This could mean a number of things. A reunion with Tyler O'Neill certainly still is on the table, although the Red Sox still would need at least one more right-handed hitter in that case.
If O'Neill walks, there's a case to be made that Boston would need to add two more right-handed hitters in that scenario.
It's too early to know what will happen, but that hasn't stopped Boston from being called a possible landing spot for seemingly every big-name player. One person who has been brought up a lot lately is Milwaukee Brewers slugger Willy Adames. He will be a free agent this winter after having a career year in 2024 with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs.
Adames certainly will be expensive and was predicted to get a $200 million deal by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"People around the league see the (Los Angeles Dodgers) as a possible favorite to land star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames," Heyman said. "Dodgers bigwigs Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes had him at Tampa Bay. Adames has been a frequent trade target of the Dodgers, Braves, and (San Francisco Giants) also could use him now, but with a $200 million-plus price tag; he might be pricey for them (they let their own longtime (shortstop) Dansby Swanson go for $177M to the Chicago Cubs)."
If Adames' price tag reaches $200 million, it may not make sense for the Red Sox to bring him in. He is a great player, but he is a shortstop, and Boston seems to be set there. Even if the Red Sox were to move Trevor Story to second base and keep Adames at shortstop, Marcelo Mayer will be in the big leagues soon unless they trade him.
It would be a great move for the lineup, but doesn't seem feasible.
