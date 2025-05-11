Red Sox’s $140 Million Man Sends Message To Rafael Devers
The Boston Red Sox had a great night on Saturday as they got revenge on the red-hot Kansas City Royals.
One guy who shined in the win was designated hitter Rafael Devers. He went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, one run scored, and one walk. He raised his season-long slash line up to .273/.390/.468 after the big day.
He has been red-hot from the plate recently, but, that has been drowned out. Over the last few days, pretty much the only thing about Devers that has been talked about is his initial refusal to play first base.
Boston shortstop Trevor Story shared his thoughts on the drama, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"We’re all adults here and everyone can have their own opinion," Story said. "Raffy expressed that. I think, obviously, he felt a little frustrated with the way things were handled. I don’t know, necessarily, the details of how it was handled or really been in there to talk with him yet. To talk any much more about it would be irresponsible, I think, because this thing’s kind of still playing out.
"We’ll talk about it. Obviously, things are fresh and a little emotional right now, but yeah we’ll do it. Like I said, we’re all adults. We’ll all figure this thing out eventually and, one way or the other, it’s about winning games and I think everyone can agree on that."
Story is someone who has switched positions himself for Boston moving from shortstop to second base initially when he joined the organization with Xander Bogaerts in town. He didn't sound too concerned at the moment, though, also shared by Cotillo.
"Naturally, it can present itself that way, but I think we’re worried about today, man," Story said. "We’re worried about winning baseball games today. Whatever it takes to do that. And the same with Raffy, same with everybody here on the same page. Obviously, there are some things that are up in the air, but from man to man, from teammate to teammate, we’re not breathing life into it. It’s about winning tonight and that’s what it’ll be like tomorrow."
