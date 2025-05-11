Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox’s $140 Million Man Sends Message To Rafael Devers

The Red Sox superstar has plenty of support...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox had a great night on Saturday as they got revenge on the red-hot Kansas City Royals.

One guy who shined in the win was designated hitter Rafael Devers. He went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, one run scored, and one walk. He raised his season-long slash line up to .273/.390/.468 after the big day.

He has been red-hot from the plate recently, but, that has been drowned out. Over the last few days, pretty much the only thing about Devers that has been talked about is his initial refusal to play first base.

Boston shortstop Trevor Story shared his thoughts on the drama, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"We’re all adults here and everyone can have their own opinion," Story said. "Raffy expressed that. I think, obviously, he felt a little frustrated with the way things were handled. I don’t know, necessarily, the details of how it was handled or really been in there to talk with him yet. To talk any much more about it would be irresponsible, I think, because this thing’s kind of still playing out.

"We’ll talk about it. Obviously, things are fresh and a little emotional right now, but yeah we’ll do it. Like I said, we’re all adults. We’ll all figure this thing out eventually and, one way or the other, it’s about winning games and I think everyone can agree on that."

Story is someone who has switched positions himself for Boston moving from shortstop to second base initially when he joined the organization with Xander Bogaerts in town. He didn't sound too concerned at the moment, though, also shared by Cotillo.

"Naturally, it can present itself that way, but I think we’re worried about today, man," Story said. "We’re worried about winning baseball games today. Whatever it takes to do that. And the same with Raffy, same with everybody here on the same page. Obviously, there are some things that are up in the air, but from man to man, from teammate to teammate, we’re not breathing life into it. It’s about winning tonight and that’s what it’ll be like tomorrow."

More MLB: Red Sox Surrounded By Ridiculous Yankees Speculation

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News