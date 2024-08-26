Red Sox's Alex Cora Calls Boston Top Prospect's Injury 'Concerning'
The Boston Red Sox got some tough news on Monday morning about one of the club's top prospects.
Boston top prospect Marcelo Mayer has been tearing it up in the minor leagues this season and even earned a promotion to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He hasn't been able to appear in a game yet, though, and won't this season.
Mayer has been dealing with a back injury and will miss the rest of the 2024 season. He should be alright and have a full, normal offseason, but the injury still is nerve-wracking. The young shortstop had his 2023 season ended early due to an injury and it impacted Spring Training.
Hopefully, everything will be alright, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora did call the injury "concerning," according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.
"Alex Cora on Marcelo Meyer being shut down for the season for the second consecutive year because of an injury: 'From my end (it’s) concerning to be honest with you. We’ve just got to make sure we keep him healthy. That's the most important thing,'" Cora said as transcribed by Abraham.
Mayer is expected to be Boston's starting shortstop of the future but injuries have prevented him from making the jump to the big leagues as fast as some people have hoped. At this point, it seems likely that Mayer will begin the 2025 season in Triple-A with the hopes of making his big league debut at some point next year. Hopefully, injuries don't change his trajectory.
