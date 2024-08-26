Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Calls Boston Top Prospect's Injury 'Concerning'

Boston can't seem to catch a break injury-wise this season

Patrick McAvoy

April 13, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; A general view of empty seats on opening day at Fenway Park prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
April 13, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; A general view of empty seats on opening day at Fenway Park prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox got some tough news on Monday morning about one of the club's top prospects.

Boston top prospect Marcelo Mayer has been tearing it up in the minor leagues this season and even earned a promotion to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He hasn't been able to appear in a game yet, though, and won't this season.

Mayer has been dealing with a back injury and will miss the rest of the 2024 season. He should be alright and have a full, normal offseason, but the injury still is nerve-wracking. The young shortstop had his 2023 season ended early due to an injury and it impacted Spring Training.

Hopefully, everything will be alright, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora did call the injury "concerning," according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

"Alex Cora on Marcelo Meyer being shut down for the season for the second consecutive year because of an injury: 'From my end (it’s) concerning to be honest with you. We’ve just got to make sure we keep him healthy. That's the most important thing,'" Cora said as transcribed by Abraham.

Mayer is expected to be Boston's starting shortstop of the future but injuries have prevented him from making the jump to the big leagues as fast as some people have hoped. At this point, it seems likely that Mayer will begin the 2025 season in Triple-A with the hopes of making his big league debut at some point next year. Hopefully, injuries don't change his trajectory.

More MLB: Red Sox DFA Veteran After Inconsistent Stint With Team, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News