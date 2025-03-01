Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives Definitive Update On $90 Million Man

The Red Sox are starting to get some positive updates

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox got some good news injury-wise on Friday.

Boston designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida hasn’t been at full strength after he underwent shoulder surgery in October after the 2024 Major League Baseball season came to an end for the Red Sox.

Yoshida was in many trade rumors throughout the offseason but didn't end up getting moved. Boston has opted to keep him so far. He hasn’t appeared in Spring Training action so far but it sounds like he will do so soon. MLB.com’s Ian Browne shared that manager Alex Cora told reporters that Yoshida is ready to DH in games.

"Alex Cora told reporters in Clearwater today that Masataka Yoshida is ready to DH in games," Browne said. "Still very early in his throwing program. 45 feet."

Yoshida dealt with injuries last year and played in only 108 games. He slashed .280/.349/.415 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs over that stretch. Yoshida has become exceptionally underrated. When he’s on the field, he can be one of the better hitters in the American League. He has three years left on a five-year, $90 million deal.

The 31-year-old is expensive, but it’s great to hear that he’s going to be able to take a big step forward in the very near future. He can really hit and should be able to have a positive impact on the Red Sox in 2025. It also was reported that the club would have him back in the outfield at points in the season as well which should help.

