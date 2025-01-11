Red Sox's Alex Cora Hints $90 Million Fan-Favorite's Role Will Change
The Boston Red Sox made somewhat of a surprising move in 2024.
Boston signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal ahead of the 2023 season. He was one of the team's starting outfielders in 2023 but was relegated to pretty much strictly being designated hitter in 2024.
Yoshida saw minimal time in the outfield, although he made it known at points that he wanted to be back in the outfield. It sounds like he may get his wish in 2025. The Red Sox kicked off Fenway Fest on Saturday and manager Alex Cora spoke to the media about a wide range of topics. One that he talked about is Yoshida and he hinted that he could be back in the outfield in 2025, as shared by the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo.
"Alex Cora says Masataka Yoshida’s shoulder was a big reason why he didn’t play any outfield last year, and ideally he’ll be back in the mix this coming season," Cerullo said.
If Yoshida were to return to the outfield, that would be a solid move. With Tyler O'Neill now playing for the Baltimore Orioles, there is more time to go around in the outfield. The Red Sox could maximize roster flexibility by not just tying Yoshida to designated hitter. This absolutely seems to be the right move.
Yoshida has been in trade rumors throughout the offseason to this point, but he still is with the team. If the Red Sox hold on to him into the 2025 season, this is the right move.
