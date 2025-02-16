Red Sox's Alex Cora Hints At More Roster Moves: 'We Aren't Done Yet'
You can tell how badly Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants to win in 2025.
Cora has that unsatiable look about him lately, and his comments about the Red Sox’s offseason reveal a man who is hungry to get Boston back on top.
On Saturday, Cora spoke to media members at Boston’s spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida, as the Red Sox formally signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract, a move that Cora has to be thrilled about.
At the same time, Cora hinted to the media that Bregman won’t be the last meaningful roster addition the Red Sox make ahead of the 2025 campaign, per NESN’s Keagan Stiefel.
“(Cora) dropped a little nugget about potential future plans,” Stiefel wrote.
“We talked about winning the last few years, a thing that we haven’t done,” Cora said, per Stiefel. “I think the front office talked — we talked as an organization at the end of the season last year, and (concluded) we need to be more aggressive in the offseason and execute.”
“So far, we’ve done a good job. We haven’t stopped, though. We aren’t done yet, we’re still trying to improve the roster which is the most important thing. I think the guys in the clubhouse, they understand that.”
Most people expect Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to further consolidate Boston’s bullpen as his next order of business.
Despite the signing of Bregman representing a massive win for Boston’s offseason, it sounds like Breslow and the Red Sox front office aren’t done cooking.
