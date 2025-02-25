Red Sox's Alex Cora Reveals Why Alex Bregman Was 'Perfect' Addition
The Boston Red Sox should make it back to the playoffs in 2025 and the addition of former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman certainly should help with this.
Bregman entered the offseason as one of the best overall players heading to the open market. The Red Sox were linked to him all offseason and although it took a while, they got their guy. The perception around the team has completely shifted. The Red Sox had some buzz before the Bregman addition thanks to adding guys like Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.
While this is the case, now there's a lot of love for Boston with Bregman in town. Boston is considered to be one of the top teams in the American League and Bregman is a huge reason why.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about Bregman on "The Greg Hill Show" on Tuesday and had nothing but praise for him unsurprisingly.
"Understanding what it takes defensively, base running-wise, offensively," Cora said. "He knows analytics. He knows old-school baseball. I truly believe we needed somebody like that. Is he the perfect guy? Probably, to be honest with you. Just being around (the 2017 Houston Astros) and talking to him and understanding you know what kind of like gets him going, it caught my attention."
Bregman had a slow start to the 2024 season but finished it with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, 30 doubles, and a .260/.315/.453 slash line in 145 games played. He also won a Gold Glove Award at third base.
Boston struck gold with his signing.
