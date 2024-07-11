Red Sox's Craig Breslow Reportedly Has Big Plans For Upcoming MLB Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox were supposed to go "full-throttle" this past offseason and failed to do so. Fortunately, the team may finally be acting on those words.
All questions about Boston's plans to buy or sell at the July 30 trade deadline seem to be answered, as one Major League Baseball insider dropped a bombshell on the club's plans this summer.
"He's (Alex Cora) done a great job of developing young talent such as Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela, and now the Red Sox are playing like a legit playoff-caliber team," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote on Thursday morning. "In terms of trades, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been searching for a veteran starting pitcher and a right-handed bat. I expect they'll fill both of those needs by the deadline."
The news of Breslow searching for talent at the deadline may be a surprise considering ownership and the front office reportedly weren't sold on buying at the deadline not too long ago.
Boston has a wild card spot and has been red-hot over the last month, taking 17 of their last 25 games, which could be why Breslow reportedly is enticed to add in the coming weeks.
If Breslow does manage to bring in a starting pitcher and right-handed power bat, the Red Sox would be in a prime position to make a deep postseason run.
