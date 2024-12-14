Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Addresses Possible Boston Extension

Will the Red Sox find a way to keep the All-Star around for the foreseeable future?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 19, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the Boston Red Sox be able to keep their newest star around for the foreseeable future?

It's certainly too early to know at this point.

Boston recently completed a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox to acquire 25-year-old All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet. The young flamethrower is under team control until 2027, but could he sign an extension before free agency?

He addressed the possibility on a call with reporters on Friday, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

“I really haven’t had much time to give it a lot of thought,” Crochet said. “At this time of year, the main thing that I’m focused on is my training and getting ready for spring training. Until I’m told otherwise, that’s going to be my main focus.”

If the Red Sox want to hand him a new deal that extends beyond the 2027 campaign, they certainly will need to pay up. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be $130 million over six years. With the amount of massive contracts being handed out, this sounds like it would be a steal.

With the amount that Boston gave up prospect-wise for him, it wouldn't be surprising if the Red Sox wanted to try to get a deal done this offseason. Adding Crochet to the mix was the perfect first big move of the offseason. Now, the Red Sox have the flexibility to go out and get other deals done. They still should be finding ways to get a long-term deal with Crochet done, though.

More MLB: Red Sox 'Kept The Door Open' On Possible $200+ Million Garrett Crochet Partner

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News