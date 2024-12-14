Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Addresses Possible Boston Extension
Will the Boston Red Sox be able to keep their newest star around for the foreseeable future?
It's certainly too early to know at this point.
Boston recently completed a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox to acquire 25-year-old All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet. The young flamethrower is under team control until 2027, but could he sign an extension before free agency?
He addressed the possibility on a call with reporters on Friday, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
“I really haven’t had much time to give it a lot of thought,” Crochet said. “At this time of year, the main thing that I’m focused on is my training and getting ready for spring training. Until I’m told otherwise, that’s going to be my main focus.”
If the Red Sox want to hand him a new deal that extends beyond the 2027 campaign, they certainly will need to pay up. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be $130 million over six years. With the amount of massive contracts being handed out, this sounds like it would be a steal.
With the amount that Boston gave up prospect-wise for him, it wouldn't be surprising if the Red Sox wanted to try to get a deal done this offseason. Adding Crochet to the mix was the perfect first big move of the offseason. Now, the Red Sox have the flexibility to go out and get other deals done. They still should be finding ways to get a long-term deal with Crochet done, though.
