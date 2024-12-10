Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's 'Ideal' Proposed Blockbuster Lands $108 Million Superstar From Mariners

This Boston trade possibility seems to keep popping up

Jackson Roberts

Aug 28, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox aren't yet running out of time to make a splash, but fans will soon start getting antsy.

After the Red Sox missed on Juan Soto, the offseason feels as though it's beginning in earnest. The pie-in-the-sky dream didn't quite pan out, but Boston still has some action items to deliver on, namely landing a new number-one starting pitcher.

Here's the snag: if Soto's $765 million contract inflates pitching salaries at all, the Red Sox might be asked to pay hand over fist for their new ace. And there are lots of other big-market teams vying for free-agent starters, meaning a trade might actually be the more realistic possibility.

Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox is the biggest name currently being floated on the trade market this winter, but another name has cropped up alongside his. And the Red Sox might be a perfect fit for that second pitcher: Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners.

Recently, Cody Williams of FanSided urged the Red Sox to acquire Castillo, who has three years remaining on the $108 million contract extension he signed with Seattle.

"Luis Castillo would be an ideal No. 2 in Boston, making a palatable $24.15 million per year over the next three seasons with a $25 million vesting option in 2028 as well," Williams said.

"Most importantly, the Mariners appear open to dealing Castillo, especially if it brings back major-league hitting as the offense has hamstrung Seattle in recent years. Whether that's Masataka Yoshida, Wilyer Abreu or someone else that could be moved to appease them, the Red Sox have options and Castillo would be an ideal fit."

Abreu and Yoshida both being included might pique the Mariners' interest, though Yoshida's contract is bad enough to cancel out any relief Seattle would get from dumping Castillo. If those two both were included and the Red Sox ate some of Yoshida's salary, however, the deal starts to look possible.

Will Castillo be on the mound for Boston on Opening Day? It's not an unrealistic possibility at this point.

More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Outbid Yankees, Others For $255 Million Four-Time All-Star

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News