Red Sox's 'Ideal' Proposed Blockbuster Lands $108 Million Superstar From Mariners
The Boston Red Sox aren't yet running out of time to make a splash, but fans will soon start getting antsy.
After the Red Sox missed on Juan Soto, the offseason feels as though it's beginning in earnest. The pie-in-the-sky dream didn't quite pan out, but Boston still has some action items to deliver on, namely landing a new number-one starting pitcher.
Here's the snag: if Soto's $765 million contract inflates pitching salaries at all, the Red Sox might be asked to pay hand over fist for their new ace. And there are lots of other big-market teams vying for free-agent starters, meaning a trade might actually be the more realistic possibility.
Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox is the biggest name currently being floated on the trade market this winter, but another name has cropped up alongside his. And the Red Sox might be a perfect fit for that second pitcher: Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners.
Recently, Cody Williams of FanSided urged the Red Sox to acquire Castillo, who has three years remaining on the $108 million contract extension he signed with Seattle.
"Luis Castillo would be an ideal No. 2 in Boston, making a palatable $24.15 million per year over the next three seasons with a $25 million vesting option in 2028 as well," Williams said.
"Most importantly, the Mariners appear open to dealing Castillo, especially if it brings back major-league hitting as the offense has hamstrung Seattle in recent years. Whether that's Masataka Yoshida, Wilyer Abreu or someone else that could be moved to appease them, the Red Sox have options and Castillo would be an ideal fit."
Abreu and Yoshida both being included might pique the Mariners' interest, though Yoshida's contract is bad enough to cancel out any relief Seattle would get from dumping Castillo. If those two both were included and the Red Sox ate some of Yoshida's salary, however, the deal starts to look possible.
Will Castillo be on the mound for Boston on Opening Day? It's not an unrealistic possibility at this point.
